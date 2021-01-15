Are you now willing to work with Fomena MP? - Haruna Iddrisu asks Akufo-Addo

Leader of the NDC Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he is now willing to work with Lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

The President before 2020, December 7 election stated that any New Patriotic Party member who challenges the party in the Parliamentary elections as an Independent Candidate will be axed from his next government.



“I am your President and the leader of the party. I cannot work with any independent candidate. I can only work with Patricia Adjei, the elected candidate,” the President said on one of his campaign tours.



In the case of Lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party got the Speaker of the 7th Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye to sack the latter from Parliament for deciding to go Independent in the Fomena Constituency.



However, according to Haruna Iddrisu, he is surprised that the NPP is now making a U-turn on the lawmaker to find shelter as both parties are struggling to secure a majority in the 8th Parliament.



“I have always said that consistency is important in our political discourse. Is Nana Addo Dankwa now willing to work with Independent MP?

“What is the position of the NPP General Secretary [John Boadu] now? So corporation and collaboration,” Haruna Iddrisu questioned.



He further advised the NPP to settle their differences with the Second Deputy Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



“I will therefore call on the NPP to reconcile their conflicting positions. On just one person today, they found him a necessary ally and friend of a golden friend of one,” the Tamale South MP said.



Meanwhile, Parliament resumes today after the chaotic inauguration day.