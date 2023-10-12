Armed robbers mistake bread for money, return to kill the pregnant wife of their victim

File photo

In an unfortunate twist of fate, two robbers, driven by hunger for riches, mistakenly targeted a loaf of bread wrapped in a handbag, only to return and commit a heinous act when they realized their misfortune.

The harrowing incident unfolded in the quiet community of Jang, nestled in the Nadowli-Kaloe District of the Upper West Region, Graphich.com.gh reports.



It was around 9:30 p.m. last Monday when 42-year-old Raymond Suglo, a local businessman, and his wife faced a nightmarish encounter with these criminals.



Mr. Suglo, returning from his shop, was ambushed by the robbers, who arrived on a motorbike brandishing a gun and a menacing machete. What followed was a chilling ordeal.



The couple swiftly retreated into the safety of their home, but the assailants were in hot pursuit.



Just as they reached their door, before they could secure it, the robbers initiated a ferocious battle, desperate to gain entry.

Meanwhile, their children cowered in the bedroom, trembling with fear.



During this struggle, a gunshot pierced through the door, grievously wounding Mr. Suglo. The assailants, upon entering, demanded the surrender of valuables, including the day's earnings from Mr. Suglo's shop.



In their frantic search, the robbers saw a suspicious bundle, snugly packed inside a handbag in the secure compartment of Mr. Suglo's motorbike.



"This was before a fierce struggle between the man and the robbers during which they shot Mr Suglo in his right leg and left shoulder, and inflicted a machete wound on his head," Graphic.com.gh reported.



Convinced they had hit the jackpot, they seized the mysterious package and sped away on their bike.

The report added that, all this occurred amid an intense 45-minute scuffle, during which Mr. Suglo fought back vigorously, injuring one of the robbers in the process.



Desperate Escape



Wounded and bloodied, Mr. Suglo, displaying immense fortitude, mounted his motorbike, riddled with bullet wounds from the encounter, and attempted to race to the nearest medical facility in town.



However, his strength waned, and he collapsed en route.



Fortunately, good Samaritans swiftly came to his aid and rushed him to the Upper West Regional Hospital.

A Gruesome Return



Meanwhile, the bewildered robbers seemingly belatedly realized that the handbag they had seized contained nothing more than a humble loaf of bread intended for the family's breakfast the following day.



Consumed by frustration and anger, they retraced their steps to Mr. Suglo's residence, only to find him absent.



In a horrific act of vengeance, they shot and killed his pregnant wife, Mrs. Dorothy Suglo, and then fled the scene.



A family member recounted that Mr. Suglo had only been informed about the robbers' return to his home during his absence, without any knowledge of his wife's fate at that moment.

The Medical Director of Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr. Robert Amesia, provided an update on Mr. Suglo's condition, stating that he was stable and scheduled for an operation.



Law enforcement authorities have launched an extensive manhunt for the robbers, urging the public to report individuals with conspicuous facial wounds, possibly inflicted during their encounter with Mr. Suglo.



