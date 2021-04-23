Arrest any person who goes for money doubling - Sam Pyne charges Police

This is following the influx of TV stations showing fetish activities

New Patriotic Party stalwart, Sam Pyne has charged the Police to arrest persons who report cases of them swindled by money doublers.

Persons claiming to double money for individuals who want quick money have flooded TV screens in the country, despite their actions being illegal.



It has become very disturbing to see various TV channels showing these money doublers as they are believed to stimulate money rituals.



The murder of a teenage boy at Kasoa weeks ago has provoked discussions about the influx of TV stations showing fetish activities.



Two teenagers murdered an 11-year old boy at Kasoa, attempted to export his body parts to a fetish priest but were arrested before they could carry out their premeditated plan.



The murder suspects are said to have committed their crime in hope to enrich themselves.



In order to set an example and also clamp down on money-doubling and fetish contents, a popular fetish priest Nana Agradaa, a couple of days ago, was arrested and her two TV stations, Thunder TV and Ice TV, were shut down.

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has also embarked on a move to shut down forty-nine (49) TV stations.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Sam Pyne told the Police to arrest both the money doubler and their complainants because, to him, those who engage the services of money doublers are as guilty as the money doublers.



"If it is illegal to engage in money doubling, then it is equally illegal for any person to seek their help."



He believed should this be done, it will serve as deterrent to others who may attempt to engage in such illegality.



"They both should be arrested . . . If indeed the law doesn't permit me to double money, when I come to file a report, you the Police must arrest me and the money doubler," he emphasized.