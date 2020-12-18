Arrested NDC protesters granted GH¢10,000 bail each

30 protesters who were arrested during their mammoth demonstration at the premises of the Electoral Commission Thursday, have each been granted GH¢10,000 bail with one surety each after facing an Accra High Court.

This was made known to GhanaWeb by the lawyer of the protesters, Francis Xavier Sosu after the court proceedings Friday, December 18, 2020.



The 30 arrested demonstrators were charged with unlawful assembling, and failure to notify the police before hitting the streets to register their displeasure on the election results.



Their case has however been adjourned to January 25, 2020.



On Thursday, December 17, some NDC supporters thronged major streets leading to the Commission’s head office, burnt car tyres, pelted stones at security personnel and buildings around the EC's office.

Their demonstration caused heavy vehicular traffic around Ridge and its environs.



The police, however, managed to disperse the crowd using a non-lethal riot control management approach and water canons.







