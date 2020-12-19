Arresting our comrades won’t deter us from protesting – Otokunor to Police

NDC Deputy Secretary, Peter Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has said that the party has not yet started with the protests across the country.

According to him, there will be a series of protests across the country to drum home the need for the right things to be done by the Electoral Commission.



He said arresting some of their comrades who were seeking for justice on the streets with their protest will not deter the NDC from its planned protests across the country.



To him, all they need to do is to be responsible while staging their protests while the Police also exercises restraint in handling them.



"We are just about starting because the law allows us. We only have to make it as peaceful as possible,” he said.



“If the police service will continue to present this level of brutality, the citizens will be forced to resist and that is why when they will start to protest violently.”

“But we will call on the IGP to put some level of restrain on his men otherwise, he will be forced to resign,” he added.



Meanwhile, 30 members of the NDC who were arrested for the demonstration at the Electoral Commission which turned violent have been arraigned before court and have been granted bail and are expected to reappear on January 25, 2021.



The thirty were charged with conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and failure to notify the police.



