'Arrogant' Asiedu Nketiah will cost NDC 2024 elections - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho says the newly-elected national leadership of the party will keep the party in opposition if Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia fails to settle differences amicably within the party.

According to him, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah's 'arrogant' posture will cost the opposition party in the 2024 elections.



"Wherever he [Asiedu Nketia] wants to take this party to, he should remember that we all have a voting right. If he continues with his arrogant, I don’t care posture sorry for him,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



Prior to the NDC’s national elections, Samuel Koku Anyidoho said Johnson Asiedu Nketia did not have what it takes to be the Chairman of the party and that it was impossible for him to lead the NDC as a Chairman.

The 'Bull' as popularly called by his political peers maintained that Aseidu Nketia’s victory will affect the NDC’s quest for power in 2024.



“He [Asiedu Nketia] seems to dislike everyone in the party forgetting some of us also have followers in the party . . .” he lamented.



“How do you get your victory when you have destroyed every bridge available?” he asked rhetorically.