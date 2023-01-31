As long as I live, Mahama will never be president again - Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor , Founder, and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party

Akua Donkor, the Founder, and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has stated that she has cursed former President John Dramani Mahama, claiming that he will never again assume the presidency.

The female politician claimed that the former President painfully instructed the Electoral Commission (EC) under Charlotte Osei to disqualify her from running in the 2016 presidential election.



According to her, after she was disqualified and realised it was the former president’s fault, she prayed to God to punish him.



Madam Akua Donkor advised the former leader not to waste money in contesting because he would” never be elected as president again till he dies”.



”I went into covenant with God never to peddle falsehood, so whatever I am saying here today represents nothing but the truth. I prayed and asked God to deal with him for taking me through the pain.

"I supported his campaign in 2012 and helped him win power, but in 2016, he instructed the EC to disqualify me. I then prayed and asked God to deal with him. That prayer worked, and that was why he lost. He will not win the 2024 polls. As long as I am alive, Mahama will never be elected President.”



Meanwhile, she has revealed that whatever Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is going through is because of a car he took back from her.



Madam Donkor said Dr Nduom took the car back from her in her absence and went away with some property of hers in the car.



According to her, whatever Dr Nduom is going through today was because she had cursed him too.