Asante Akim Central MP replies Foh-Amoaning over threat on LGBTQI bill

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, has addressed accusations made by lawyer Foh-Amoaning, who claimed that he was opposed to the Anti-LGBTQI bill.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on December 19, 2023, Anyimadu-Antwi clarified that he is not against the anti-LGBTQI bill but has expressed concerns about the increasing politicization surrounding its discussions.



He emphasized the need for the bill to be devoid of political affiliations and interests, warning that such politicization could affect the progress of the bill.



Anyimadu-Antwi who doubles as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Asante Akim Central constituency, stated that he has forgiven Foh-Amoaning for the accusations, attributing them to a lack of knowledge about the events that transpired behind closed doors before the lawyer made his allegations.



The MP highlighted that the committee itself has demonstrated that his absence does not hinder discussions on the bill, addressing the misconception that he intentionally avoided participation.



"He is right to say what he wants to, but he has no idea about the whole thing, so I forgive him on that…I did a press conference and said that the bill should be devoid of political affiliation and interest because if that happens, the bill will suffer…now we are doing budget estimates, I was in a committee discussing budget estimates, and that was the time they were discussing the LGBTQI, and later on, they accuse me of not being present at the meeting,” he said.

He continued, "So, I forgive Foh-Amoaning because he is not in parliament, so he doesn’t know what happens there. Even the committee has proven to the whole world that in the absence of the chairman, discussions on the bill can still be held. They should not blame me, Kwame Anyimadu. So that is the truth."



Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Secretary for the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV), warned Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, over his comment on the bill.



In a media engagement held on Monday, December 18, 2023, to mark the 10th anniversary of the NCPHSRFV, Lawyer Foh-Amoaning alleged that Anyimadu-Antwi was against the bill.



He stated that the MP would face consequences for his opposition to the bill.



"Trust me, Anyimadu will pay the price for the position he has adopted," Foh-Amoaning declared in response to a question about the recent parliamentary face-off between Anyimadu-Antwi and Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram following the Committee’s inability to move for the consideration stage of the bill, due to the absence of the chairman.





AM/SARA



