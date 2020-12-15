Asante-Akim South MCE applauds constituents for peaceful election

Alexander Frimpong is the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, has applauded residents in the Municipality for embracing peace during and after the 2020 general elections.

He said supporters of both political parties comported themselves throughout the processes till the declaration of the final results.



“There were instances where supporters of both NPP and NDC were seen celebrating side by side with each party claiming victory and it was done in a peaceful atmosphere,” he stated.



“Historically, Asante-Akim South is one of the most peaceful areas in the country as far as political tolerance is concerned and it is our hope that the people will continue to embrace peaceful coexistence to facilitate accelerated development,” the MCE added.

Mr. Frimpong, however, cautioned politicians and other interest groups not to incite the youth to perpetrate violence for their personal interests.



He said despite the peaceful atmosphere, the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) is keeping a close eye on potential threats to security to prevent any form of surprises.