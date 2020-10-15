Asantehene charges police to ensure violence-free polls

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the security agencies, particularly the Ghana Police Service, to ensure that the December 7 elections pass without any incidents of violence.

He said the police should deal with whoever would want to foment trouble before, during and after the elections.



He gave this charge on Thursday, October 15, when the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, called on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



“The peace of the elections is in your hands,” the king of the Asante Kingdom said in local language Twi.



“The IGP has assured that the police are ready for the exercise. Anybody who attempts to cause trouble should be dealt with lawfully.”



He observed that Ghana is the only country for all including politicians.

He, therefore, advised them to be circumspect in the pronouncement and accept the outcome of the elections.



“When we vote and you win, we will give it to you. When you lose at least in another four years, there will be another elections. This is what Ghanaians have accepted.



“If you disagree with the results, you can send it to court for a decision which will be accepted by all of us. There is no need for chaos.”



He also advised the youth not to blindly follow politicians to cause trouble.



This the IGP, Mr Oppong-Boanuh, was happy about and appealed to traditional leaders to advise the youth not to be used as instruments to perpetrate violence.