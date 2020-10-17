Asantehene scolds IGP over growing insecurity in Ghana

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed worry about the alarming rate of violent crimes in Ghana.

The Asante monarch fears the situation could get out of hands as the West African nation prepares to vote for a new leader in a crucial election in December.



His remarks come on the back of recent crimes targeting unsuspecting victims including an attack on New Patriotic Party MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Hayford.



The lawmaker was shot and killed by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign event earlier this month.



The Asantehene, who is equally worried over the proliferation of small arms to commit such crimes wants the Ghana Police Service to take action to curb the menace.



He challenged the police administration to bring finality to criminal cases reported to their outfit for the general public to have confidence in them.

The Asantehene made this statement when the Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia palace as part of the IGP’s one-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



“Since you are here, I want to talk about the rampant killings on our highways of which some MPs have even been affected. People are not comfortable with that. This has created fear and panic among the populace. They [armed robbers] at times block roads and rob people of their belongings.



“But I know that with the training you’ve received if you decide to investigate to get to the bottom of any issue, you will be able to do that. You should therefore do that for Ghanaians to have confidence in the police institution. I read in the newspapers that there has been a proliferation of small arms among the populace. Why should it be so? If those of us you are supposed to protect are rather acquiring arms then it means they have lost confidence in you. You have to critically look at that. You have to do your work well to ensure peace in the country,” Otumfuo said.







The IGP on his part expressed the police administration’s resolve in addressing such issues.

The Asantehene further advised the youth not to be deceived by politicians to foment trouble in the elections.



Preparation towards election 2020



Ahead of the general elections in December, the Ghana Police Service has assured that it has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure a smooth and peaceful process.



The IGP as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region witnessed a simulation exercise by the police in the region. The police used the simulation exercise to demonstrate their readiness to deal with incidents that may arise before, during and after the election.



We need to step up our game

In a related development, the IGP charged Senior Police Officers (SPOs) to play their roles as effective supervisors by actively getting involved in the prevention of crime.



In a meeting with the SPOs in the Ashanti Region, the IGP minced no words in pointing out some attitudes of Police Officers, which result in public backlash.



“Most of you work hard but some do not and without the full complement of each one of us, the burden would be too heavy to carry. A stitch in time saves nine,” said IGP Oppong-Boanuh.



With eagerness, the officers pledged to live up to expectations. The IGP was also in the Ashanti region to audit operational capacity of the regional command and to listen to the officers at a durbar of all ranks.