19
Menu
News

Asanteman will vote NPP till God descends from the heavens - NAPO

Nana Napo President Akufo-Addo and NAPO

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Energy Minister and Manhyia South lawmaker, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO, has declared that the Ashanti Region (Asanteman) will forever remain electorally loyal to the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.

Addressing a crowd at the flagging off of construction for the Suame Interchange earlier this week, NAPO said it was often during the NPP’s era that the region known to be its electoral world bank gets needed development.

He stressed that Asanteman had to be forever grateful to the party for its contributions to development.

“When Nana Addo speaks, people take him on, I want to tell all of you gathered here that if you need a government that will come and help Asanteman, it is the NPP.

He touted how Kumasi, the regional capital, became known as borla city, that is city of rubbish, after 2008 when the NDC’s John Evans Atta-Mills became president; he added that the coming into office of Akufo-Addo in 2017 saw all the refuse collected.

“We shouldn’t show ingratitude, Asantes are grateful, let us not be ungrateful. Asantes have good memories…,” he stated before adding: “it is based on this that we will continue to vote for the NPP till God descends from the heavens.

“I can say that anyone here who votes for the NDC does not mean well for Asanteman,” he added in a video clip sighted by GhanaWeb.

In a riposte to NAPO’s views which included that he was ready to teach some sense to former president John Dramani Mahama, who is the presumptive candidate of the NDC for the 2024 polls, the party asked NAPO to stay grounded and avoid using Mahama to advance his vice-presidential ambitions.



SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Related Articles: