Asantes are disappointed in Akufo-Addo - NDC MP

MP for Buem, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah

Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem in the Oti Region, has said the people of Ashanti Region are disappointed in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for abandoning them after voting massively for the New Patriotic Party to gain power in the 2016 election hence the people in the region are bent on voting the NPP out in the upcoming polls.

According to him, the only way the Ashanti Region can atone for its sins is to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama in 2020.



Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah explained that most of the projects in the region are ones that were started by the former President, John Dramani Mahama.



“Asantes are now wiser and will vote against the NPP government in the 2020 elections," Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“President Akufo Addo has disappointed people in the Ashanti Region big time, “If John Mahama were in power at this time, major projects he started would have been completed by now,” he bragged.



Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah said the NPP government has been throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians by claiming that they commenced most of the projects in the region.

