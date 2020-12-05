Asawase Elections: Drama as Muntaka and Alidu sign peace pact

The Royal Peace Accord was called by the Asokore Mamponghene

It was a tale of dining with a long spoon at the Royal Peace Accord called by the Asokore Mamponghene to persuade the candidates of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party to openly commit to peaceful elections.

The incumbent and NDC candidate Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak refused to sit next to his contender from the NPP, Alhaji Alidu Seidu who doubles as the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Asokore Mampong.



The two however took turns to sign the Peace accord and punched fists of unity at each other after expressing their differences.



Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak indicated that although his camp has contentions with processes in selecting a collation center, he will not be the first to instigate violence in elections.



“I stand before God and the chiefs today to assure the Asokore Mampong Township and the Asawase Constituency that I Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, will not start any conflicts or violence. I will not harm anyone with cajoles, guns, machetes or sticks to harm anyone just because of power,” he insisted.



Giving his pledge to peace, however, Alhaji Alidu Seidu did not take kindly to Muntaka’s refusal to sit by him as a true show of commitment to the peace process.

Taking a swipe at Muntaka, he averred, “When I came in, I was shown my seat but my brother refused to sit on his seat next to mine. If we stand here to declare peace and we don’t mean it in our hearts, only God will judge.



“Just as I have signed this pact, I, Alidu stand before Nananom and the council of Zango chiefs to assure you that we will not indulge in any actions that will mar the peace and security of this area,” he vowed.



The Asokore Mamponghene, Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah charged the candidates and their supporters to do all they can to rid the Asawase constituency of its tag as an electoral hot spot for violence.



He admonished, “Our community already has a bad name. I don’t think the two candidates mean harm. They are all Dagomba brothers. I trust they will keep to their words. My only plea is to their supporters who must be restrained.”



Ultimate FM’s reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador reported that the Royal Peace Declaration Dialogue which was called by the No Business As Usual Project of the SOS Villages, was also witnessed by Muslim and Christian leaders as well as Zango Chiefs.