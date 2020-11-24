Asawase: NPP understands your needs better – Samira to Zongo voters

Second lady, Samira Bawumia

The second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has asked electorates in Asawase to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to enable them to continue the good works they are doing for the Zongos.

According to Mrs. Bawumia, a political party can help a group of people better if they understand the needs, challenges, and situations of those people.



In her estimation, the New Patriotic Party is in a better position to develop the Zongo communities because they understand the peculiar needs of the people.



“A person who knows about you, knows your situation. A person who knows your situation understands your needs and challenges and such a person would have solutions to assist you out of those challenges," the second lady said to hundreds of cheering crowd in Asawase on Monday.



Among other policies of the Akufo-Addo government targeted at Zangos, she cited the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund as proof of the NPP’s concern for the needs and wellbeing of the people of Zongo.

Mrs Bawumia observed that one of the urgent needs of the Zongo people is getting good, quality education.



The NPP realizing this, “has secured scholarship schemes for some 40 students from the Zongo community to study Medicine in Cuba and will also build 16 Islamic Model Schools in all regions across the country”, the second lady mentioned.



Illiteracy is not the only major challenge in Zongo. Poverty is another. In the past, most parents relied on the benevolence of others to finance their children’s education. Those who don’t get such financial assistance, their children could not go beyond Junior High School.



This challenge, the Second lady contends “…has been made a thing of the past by the introduction of the Akufo-Addo government’s policy of ensuring every Ghanaian child attends Senior High School for free”.