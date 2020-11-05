Ashanti REGSEC carves special security arrangement for Dec 7

File Photo: Ghana Police Service

The Ashanti Regional Police Command will make special security arrangements in identified flashpoint zones within the Region on the election day.

This is to ensure that the election is conducted devoid of any violence.



Speaking at the launch of a peace campaign by the Graphic Communications Group Limited, the Ashanti Regional Police Operations Commander, Chief Superintendent George Ankomah, said “we are going to beef up security at all identified flashpoints within the region so that peace will be assured in those areas as well as the region”.



He entreated the public to trust the police as they are ready to deliver when they get the needed assistance. Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) warned that criminal elements within the society would be dealt with ruthlessly devoid of political affiliation.



Simon Osei Mensah said the security agencies are poised to discharge their duty without partiality.

“We the members of the Regional Security Council will be firm, impartial, see crime as a crime without any political lens and deal with it according to the laws of this country.”



The Deputy Ashanti Regional Manager of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Akua Zakaria, also tasked each and every Ghanaian to do what they can to maintain the peace in the country.



Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited Ato Afful implored all Ghanaians to ensure there is peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.



“Ghana cannot thrive without peace. We entreat everybody and implore the service commanders to ensure that we have peace.”