Ashanti Region: Body of young lady found lifeless at Kotwi

Police in the Ashanti Region have commenced investigations into the mysterious death of a young lady at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma Municipality.

Residents discovered the partially decomposed body of the deceased lying in a prone state in a bushy area on Thursday (31 August).



Dailymailgh.com gathers that the deceased may have been sexually assaulted by the assailants before killing her. Residents who were at the scene told reporters that investigators had been to the area for crime scene management.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue.