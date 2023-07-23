Ashanti Region has accepted Bawumia - Chairman Wontumi

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi has said the Ashanti Region has decided to elect Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the NPP, considering his performance as a vice president.

In a JoyNews video intercepted by GhanaWeb, Wontumi emphasizes that the Busia-Dankwa- Dombo tradition must be maintained by ensuring that Dr Bawumia leads the party.



“As we have witnessed and have heard, it means that the people have spoken. And when the people; Ashantis decide, you can’t change it. The point is now the Ashantis have decided. It’s about your work, you know. People are saying Dankwa-Busia-Dombo and people are saying Dankwa and Busia have been served; you know so it’s time for Dombo.”



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been in the Ashanti Region for the past two weeks to campaign ahead of the NPP’s presidential primaries.



Bawumia was flanked by many high profiles of the party including members of parliament, regional and constituency chairmen, and constituency council of elders.



The vice president is said to have toured all 47 constituencies in the region and also wrapped up in the Old Tafo constituency.



