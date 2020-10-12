Ashanti region will retain Akufo-Addo with massive votes – Suame NPP Chair

Alhaji Dramani, Suame Magazine branch chairman of NPP

The Suame Magazine branch chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Cisse Abdul Rahman Mahama says residents of the Ashanti region will vote ‘overwhelmingly’ to retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December polls.

According to Mr. Dramani, popularly known as Alhaji Pounds, the President has outperformed former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in every aspect of the economy.



“I do not doubt that the people of Suame Magazine and particularly the Ashanti people will overwhelmingly retain Akufo-Addo. If you compare records objectively, Akufo-Addo has done better than Mahama and there is no point allowing Mahama to return. We want to sustain this path of growth,” he told the Media Monday.



He said he and his team at the Magazine are working to ensure that the President gathers as many votes as possible to retain the presidency.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently on a campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

In a Facebook post, the Vice President said he received a special blessing from the Queen-mother of Ashanti after paying a courtesy call.



“I was privileged today to receive special prayers and blessings of the Queen-mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III as I paid a courtesy call on her.”



On his last campaign tour of the region, President Akufo-Addo said he had built close to 2000 infrastructure projects in the region.



Presenting his achievements to the Asantehene at a meeting, the President said his government had undertaken 1,824 projects in the Ashanti Region alone including 606 water and sanitation projects, 604 education projects, 151 road projects, 92 health projects, one aviation and port projects.