Ashanti would not vote for Naana Jane; replace her with Julius Debrah – Anokye Frimpong to Mahama

Julius Debrah, Anokye Frimpong and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (from left to right)

Historian and lawyer Anokye Frimpong has urged former President John Dramani Mahama not to retain Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 elections if he wants to return to power.

According to him, Mahama, the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), cannot go into the 2024 elections with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, his running mate for the 2016 elections, because it is the tradition of the party to change the running mate if it fails to win elections.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Otec FM on September 13, 2023, Anokye Frimpong added that Mahama must change his running mate because Ashantis, whom he needs to win the 2024 election, would not vote for her.



“The NDC tradition shows that they have to change their running mates before they win an election. Rawlings replaced Arkaah as his running mate; Mills replaced Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni the first time; and then he replaced Martin Amidu with Mahama before winning the presidency.



“So, it is a tradition of the NDC that if you fail to help the candidate win the presidential elections, you must be replaced for someone else to be tried. This woman (Prof Naana Jane) has lost... and you now have someone who has the spirit of Ashanti. You have to push that person.



The lawyer added, “Ashanti would vote for the NDC provided they make Julius Debrah the running mate because traditional Ashantis and Fantis don’t like each other. If they retain the woman (Prof. Naana Jane), Ashantis would not vote for the NDC.”



BAI/SEA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







