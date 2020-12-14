Asiamah promises to do more after retaining Atwima Mponua seat

Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, is in a transport of delight after retaining his seat at the December 7 elections.

The Member of Parliament for the Atwima Mponua Constituency in the Ashanti Region is grateful to his constituents for reposing their trust and confidence in him for the next four years, promising to ‘fully’ repay the faith.



“I’m indebted to the good people of Atwima Mponua for once again voting for me to represent them in Parliament.”



Atwima Mponua is one of the 27 districts in the Ashanti Region.



In an exclusive interview with the Times Sports at the weekend, Mr Asiamah assured his people of pushing their agenda in the House as he continues to lobby for more developmental projects to better their lives and Ghanaians in general.



He appealed to all to put the past behind them and forge ahead in overcoming the key enemies of the development march – “poverty, squalor and disease.”

Mr Asiamah also thanked Ghanaians for retaining the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, “to continue with his human-centred agenda.”



“I can assure you that the next tenure of the President will see massive improvements in all sectors of the economy,” he told the Times Sports.



The Sports Minister, who was appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017, has been credited with a considerable amount of development in the sports sector – including the renovation of the sports stadia and the construction of multi-purpose sports facilities across the country.



