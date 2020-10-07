Asiedu Nketia cannot be faulted for secessionist comments – ASEPA

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Civil Society Organisation, Alliance for Social Equity, and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has suggested that the General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia cannot be entirely blamed for some comments he made about violence perpetrated by some members of separatist groups in the Volta Region.

According to the Executive Director of the group, Mensah Thompson, though Asiedu Nketia’s utterances were reprehensible, he cannot be faulted for suspecting foul play on the part of the government.



Speaking in an interaction with Happy FM, Mr. Thompson said, “We all have had our suspicion on statements made by the NDC’s General Secretary but the way he said it was bad. He could have put it a bit better. But can you blame him for what he said?”



He believes the actions of the security agencies as regards the operations of the secessionist groups in a way informed the comments from the NDC chief scribe.

“How can security agencies respond to a roadblock set at 5 am? They are acting in a lackadaisical manner and that is suspicious," Happyfmghana.com quoted him.



The NDC General Secretary in an interaction with some party faithful in the Volta Region accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of orchestrating the recent string of violence and agitation for freedom by the secessionist groups in the Volta Region.



He is quoted to have said “…as far as I’m concerned, what is being hyped as the Western Togoland issue is a 100 per cent NPP orchestration. NPP will want to do everything to make sure that you don’t participate fully in the December elections…”