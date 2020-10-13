Asiedu Nketia hates me, we have a chieftaincy issue in court - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen and Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has accused Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of holding onto some resentment against him.

Nana Obiri Boahen believes the NDC chief scribe detests him on all levels and never fails to attack his personality whenever he is presented the opportunity.



According to him, the brewing tension between them is as a result of a pending chieftaincy issue in the Bono Region which is now in court.



In an interaction on Neat FM, Mr Boahen said “Asiedu Nketia is aggrieved about me because of a chieftaincy issue pending before the regional house of chiefs. The paramount chief is a policeman and when he was being enthroned, Asiedu Nketia swore never to allow it.

“The Seikwa Omanhene, the Ohemaa, and Kontihene are all involved in the case. Last two months, Asiedu Nketia came to give an account on the case...He hates me because of the chieftaincy issue at Seikwa”, he noted.



Nana Obiri Boahen was also quick to refute claims by Asiedu Nketia that the Akufo-Addo-led government was in the process of distributing arms to some groups ahead of the December polls.