Asiedu Nketia hints of investigating Jean Mensa-led EC should NDC win 2020 elections

NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has disclosed the party’s intentions to investigate activities of the Electoral Commission (EC) should they win power after the 2020 presidential elections.

According to him, there is a possible prosecution of the Commissioners should findings prove enough grounds for illegal acts such as procurement irregularities.



“We will investigate everything that they have done. If there are sufficient reasons for them to be changed, why not? It will be in the service of the nation. Previously, we were of the opinion that procurement breaches can’t be a basis for Electoral Commission members to be changed. Now the court has established that procurement breaches can be used for change of membership. If Procurement breaches are found to have implicated any other persons who had otherwise been protected under the constitution, that person cannot have protection again.” he stated in an interview with CITI TV.

Mr Asiedu Nketia emphasized that the NPP’s decision to remove former EC Chair, Charlotte Osei, is a clear precedent that they (NDC) can also do same.



“The reasons based on which the previous commissioners were changed, we still believe that they are not very good enough reasons for the commissioners to be changed. Now it has been established as a precedent so it will be easier for subsequent government to also begin to change.”

