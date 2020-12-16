Asiedu Nketia is ‘stubborn’- NPP’s Nana Obiri Boahen

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary for NDC

The deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has expressed that the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia hardly heeds to any advice given him.

He made this statement in relation to the General Secretary’s infamous statement that “any idiot can go to court”. Per his view, the statement made by Asiedu Nketiah was reckless; even now affecting his party’s decision to contest the election results in court.



He told Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “He said any idiot can go to court and that is what people are now talking about. As a leader, you have to sieve your words. . If you state that any idiot can go to court, now you want to go to court. So how will you describe yourself? I have advised him several times but he won’t listen”.



He motioned that Asiedu Nketiah did not listen to him because of the wealth he [Asiedu Nketiah] had acquired.

“It is because of the wealth he has acquired. Many people do not have respect for others when they acquire wealth. For us the poor ones, the rich do not often take advice from us. Now that you are going to court, are you an idiot?”, he said.



It can be recalled that in the wake of the 2012 electoral dispute in court, the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, made a statement that “any idiot can go to court” which was in reference to the NPP.



The NDC in 2020, has hinted that it will take legal steps to reverse the results of the 2020 elections as declared by the EC.