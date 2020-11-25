Asiedu Nketia leads delegation to visit injured Ellembelle NDC supporters

NDC’s National General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, together with MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and other party officials, visited victims who sustained varying degrees of injury after they were run over by a vehicle during a campaign walk at Azuleneno on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The victims who are currently receiving treatment at the Eikwe St. Martin De Pores Catholic Hospital, have been promised the party’s support throughout their recovery, according to Mr. Asiedu Nketia.



The NDC National Secretary expressed appreciation to the medical team for doing their best to stabilize the situation.



Giving updates about the patients’ health, the doctor in charge of the patients said most of them are actively responding to treatment.



“There is one lady with a head injury. I checked on her this morning and she is doing well. I’m hopeful that she will survive. The second lady has multiple fractures and needs surgery. Apart from these two, the rest are stable. We believe that everything is going on positively well,” he stated.

He also described as incredible, the level of support and commitment received from all the hospital staff towards the patients.



“All the workers of the whole hospital came from their homes in house attire to help stabilize the patients. Even though the patients’ condition was chaotic at first they had adequate care. They all came together. Nobody complained of being off-duty,” he added.



