Politics

Asiedu Nketia, others have made Banda a 'hotspot' - NPP

NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Seth Asare Bediako, NPP Bono Regional Communication Director has urged government to beef up security in Banda in the Bono Region.

According to him, the behaviour of the NDC gives cause for alarm.



This comes on the back of complaints by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that residents of Banda are being intimidated by some security officials.

If you may recall in a video widely shared on social media, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is seen confronting some military personnel in Banda who had mounted roadblocks allegedly preventing the busing of people to registration centres.



Speaking to this in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Seth Bediako said this is not the first time Asiedu Nketiah is coming up with such a 'story' in the region and that based on experience, it will be good for government to increase the number of personnel in the region.

