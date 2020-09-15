Politics

Asiedu Nketia reiterates ‘Akyem Sakawa boys’ comment at NDC town hall meeting

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia have repeated the controversial ‘Akeym Sakawa boys’ comment.

Making reference to how, in his view, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have mismanaged the economy, while speaking during NDC’s town hall meeting to explain the context of the party’s manifesto for this year’s elections, Mr Asiedu Nketia shouted “still Akyem Sakwa boys”.



This comes after calls on former president John Dramani Mahama to apologize to the people of Akyem for describing them as such.



Over 500 natives of Akyem Abuakwa State clothed in red and black attires gathered at Asamankese last Wednesday to embark on a demonstration for Mr Mahama to retract the comments. Some wielded placards bearing inscriptions such as ‘Mahama is shameless’, ‘Mahama stop these insults’ and ‘JM enough is enough you are warned’.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also condemned a reference to himself and his hometown folk as ‘Akyem Mafia’ and ‘Sakawa’ people.



Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo had made the remark which was amplified by Mr Mahama on his Facebook timeline a few days ago.

