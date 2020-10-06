Asiedu Nketia’s reckless inhumane politics should be a thing of the past – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, NPP Communications Director

Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has advised the National Democratic Party to desist from issues that seek to bring division among Ghanaians.

He said matters in the Volta Region, with regards to the separatist group, are not to be politicized, they are issues of national security and not for politics.



His comment falls on the back of Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s allegations that government is planning to turn the Volta region into a ‘war zone’ ahead of the December 7 polls.



He said the NDC should desist from muddying the waters with their irresponsible statements.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said the irresponsible politics should be a thing of the past.



“Asiedu Nketia’s reckless inhumane politics should be a thing of the past. The irresponsibility that is continuously being exhibited by the NDC leaders is something that should be brought into the matters in the Volta region. These are serious matters, they are matters that require national security attention. The last thing any Ghanaian wants including the citizens of the Volta Region is to have a political party that is completely irresponsible and doesn’t know its duties and mandate, to come and muddy the matters. The people of the Volta region do not accept what Aseidu Nketia is doing in the name of NDC leadership. They reject it upright.” He said