Asiedu Nketia speaks like a 'senseless toddler' - Abronye DC

NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ has responded to the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for describing him as a “foreigner” with a 'borrowed' name.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia alleged that the outspoken NPP Bono Chairman does not hail from Ghana.



He explained that Abronye DC’s parents belong to the Lobi tribe in Burkina Faso and migrated to the Bono Region in search of greener pastures.



General Mosquito as affectionately called in politics narrated during an encounter with the media that Abronye DC was adopted by a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Obiri Boahen when they came to settle in Odumase in the Bono Region – hence, his nationality is questionable.



“Chairman of NPP, the one you guys call Abronye, that is not his name, he is using his Landlord’s name. Kwame Baffoe is a Lobi man, both his mother and father are all from Lobi. They came to settle in a village in Odumase. They left him in the village and Lawyer Obiri Boahen adopted him and he’s now claiming he is his nephew,” he said.

Responding to the allegation on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the vociferous NPP Regional Chairman maintained that he is a Ghanaian after describing the claim as “laughable”.



He told host Kwesi Aboagye that Asiedu Nketia is gradually proven to be an absurd person in his quest to help the NDC rig the December 7, polls.



“He [Asiedu Nketia] speaks like a senseless toddler,” he vehemently said.



“I have several proves that he is not a Ghanaian, I can provide his mother’s funeral invitation when his extended family from Côte d'Ivoire came to Bono to bury her,” he claimed.

