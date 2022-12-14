Asiedu Nketiah explains why he didn't attend NDC Women and Youth Conference

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has explained why he did not attend the 10th Women and Youth Conference of his party in Cape Coast.

Speaking in an interview on XYZ TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Asiedu Nketiah said that he could have attended the conference to encourage the youth of the party, but he did not have any official function to perform there.



He added that he did not see the need to go there and campaign like others did because he was approaching the delegates in person to ask for their support.



“I didn’t go there (the conference); I was on the field working. I could have gone, but my absence spoils nothing. Because it was the youth who were going to have their elections, I could have gone there to encourage them, but there was no specific responsibility for me to go and discharge there.



“Some people were thinking it was an opportunity to campaign. But I see no need for that. The people who went to the conference I am already been meeting them in their constituencies. So, it is a matter of style that somebody wants to meet them in a jamboree,” he said.



The NDC General Secretary is speaking out for the first time since the leakage of audiovisuals of him saying that the party didn't have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition to the Supreme Court.



On the tape recording that has gone viral, Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately called 'General Mosquito' who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting, could be heard accusing and blaming the chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for the party's shoddy work in relation to the election petition.

He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court, because the NDC had no evidence to back their claim, and if he hadn't denied it, he would have been disgraced.



Asiedu Nketiah further revealed that lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, who defended the party, had earlier refused to stand for the NDC because of the lack of concrete evidence but decided to defend the party after the petition was reviewed.



