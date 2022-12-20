Asiedu Nketiah must apologise to Ghanaians - Prof Joseph Osafo

Source: peacefmonline com

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has rebuked the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over his comments on inciting violence.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in his victory speech after being declared winner of the Chairmanship position at the recently held 10th National Delegates Congress said:



“We are prepared to sacrifice everything; and I mean everything, including our lives, to achieve victory ... wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty,” he noted.



“Looking at the array of executives elected today, I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant. We cannot let the country and we cannot let the party down. We are not taking the confidence for granted. Ghana is in a crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads.



“What we need is unity. We pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days, our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board, even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress,” he added.



Prof Joseph Osafo contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' asked General Mosquito to apologise to Ghanaians.

"He should apologise ... I don't think we need to beat war drums. I totally disagree with him ... we are growing in our democratic culture so we don't need comments like this."



He has, however, commended the party for a successful congress.



