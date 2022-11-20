Asiedu Nketiah privately admitted defeat to EC but told the public, NDC was robbed - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has alleged that General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah privately acknowledged the party’s defeat in the 2020 elections to the EC but publicly stated the party was robbed.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, November 20, Koku Anyidoho alleged that Asiedu Nketiah admitted that the NDC had lost the 2020 elections when he filed for a refund of filing fees the party had paid in accordance with the laws of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).



“Even before Asiedu-Nketiah, lied to NDC that the 2020 election was stolen from us, he had written to the EC conceding defeat & requested for a refund of filing fees per the EC’s laws,” parts of the tweet read.



“So, where is the money that was refunded; and how accountable has he been over the years?” he added.



Koku Anyidoho also shared documents about the alleged request for refund that Asiedu Nketia issued.



However, nowhere in the document stated that the NDC had admitted defeat in the 2020 elections.



It was stated in the document that the request for the refund was in line with the laws governing the 2020 elections.

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress sends you warm greetings. FEC also wishes to inform you that it is formally requesting a refund of deposits it made in respect of its presidential and parliamentary candidates.



“Regulations 46(1) and 46(3) of C.1.127 spell out the conditions for a refund or forfeiture of deposits made by Presidential or Parliamentary Candidates A Presidential or Parliamentary candidate must obtain a minimum of 25% and 12.5% respectively in a General Election to qualify for refund,” parts of the document read.



View the Koku Anyidoho’s tweets and the documents below:













Even before Asiedu-Nketiah, lied to NDC that the 2020 election was stolen from us, he had written to the EC conceding defeat & requested for a refund of filing fees per the EC’s laws. So, where is the money that was refunded; and how accountable has he been over the years? pic.twitter.com/gtnDrBqUy6 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) November 20, 2022

You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:











IB/BOG