Asiedu Nketiah pulls massive crowd as he arrives at Accra Sports Stadium for NDC polls

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah General Secretary NDC

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium a few hours before the NDC national polls to a rousing welcome from the crowd at the grounds.

Aseidu Nketiah who is contesting the current chairman of the party Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo arrived in a V8 vehicle clad in a traditional smock ‘Batakali’ with NDC colours.



The crowd went frenzy with some following his entourage and hailing him while others in the various delegate stands showered him with praises.







Former President, John Dramani Mahama, Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour and other prominent party members have also arrived ahead of the voting.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is electing its national executives today, Saturday, December 17, 2022



The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Check below for some pictures of his arrival;















