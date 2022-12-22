Asiedu Nketiah's tape has 'disgraced' Kwesi Pratt - Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu (left), Kwesi Pratt Jnr (right)

Charles Owusu has taken a swipe at the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, following the audio recording of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman, revealing that the NDC had no evidence when they accused the Electoral Commission of rigging the 2020 elections.

In the audio recording which became viral prior to the NDC National Delegates Congress held over the weekend, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah blamed the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for doing a shoddy work during the election petition.



Mr. Asiedu Nketiah admitted that he denied having results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court hearing of the election petition because the NDC had no evidence to back their claims.



"When we were doing the collation, the system you (Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo) brought saying it is robust and strong, when we collated five Regions; we are told it has crashed. This is the truth. So, when we decided to go to court, we agreed to do manual collation. So, we gathered some people to collect the pink sheets and our Chairman sat on the Collation Committee that he will handle the collation. He went for some University people who did some shoddy work. When the time was up for me to stand in the dock, the results that they gave me if I use it to defend the case, I will be disgraced so we couldn't send those results to the court.



"They then said we should go to lawyer Tsikata. So we carried all the documents and presented them to lawyer Tsikata. These are things we shouldn't be saying publicly. When we gave them to him and in the next morning, after he had perused them, he replied us saying take back your grasscutter. If these are the things you are sending to the court, go and look for your lawyer because I can't do this work. This is why when we went to court and they said where are my results, I replied that I didn't bring any results. I believe you heard that; I don't know how to lie. I am saying if I become the Chairman, all this nonsense will not happen," General Mosquito said in the audio recording.

Tackling the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Charles Owusu slammed the newly elected NDC National Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah alias General Mosquito and the NDC for deceiving their supporters.



"You can't lie your way to rule the nation or stay in the world forever ... you can't defame someone and go scot-free," he said and cautioned Ghanaians saying, "if you want lies, follow the NDC but if you desire the truth, you know where to go because the NDC has shown that they don't want peace in the country".



He also directed a shot at Kwesi Pratt saying "what Asiedu Nketiah said has disgraced my Uncle Kwesi Pratt because of his support for the NDC at the time the court case was going on".