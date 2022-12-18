Asiedu Nketiah supporters hoot at Ofosu-Ampofo as he leaves Congress ground before results are declared

Ofosu Ampofo is likely to lose his position

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has left the Accra Sports Stadium even before the results of Saturday night's election are declared.

A Starr FM video captures a despondent Ofosu-Ampofo entering his V8 and leaving the Congress grounds.



Whiles Ofosu-Ampofo was entering his vehicle, supporters of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah hooted and jeered at him.



They chanted the name of Asiedu Nketiah, much to the chagrin of Ofosu-Ampofo who as per reports is on the verge of losing his position.



Reports indicate that Asiedu Nketiah is in a 'comfortable lead' and looks set to take over the National Chairman position of the NDC.



Early results indicate that General Mosquito will get his wish of being the National Chair of the largest opposition party in Ghana.

Supporters of Aseidu Nketia hoot at Ofosu Ampofo as he exits the podium uncomfortably.

