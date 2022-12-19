Asiedu Nketiah would’ve lost if he contested General Secretary position again – Inusah Fuseini

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com
Former Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central constituency, Inusah Fuseini has stated that Asiedu Nketiah would have lost should he have decided to run as General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the fifth time.
He said there was general apathy and some sort of resentment for Asiedu Nketiah in his position as the General Secretary of the NDC.
“If Asiedu Nketiah had stayed as General Secretary, I bet you, he would have lost the elections because of fatigue because people were clearly not going to vote for Asiedu Nketiah again.
“There was a lot of fatigue that Asiedu Nketiah had been in that position [as General Secretary] for seventeen good years.”
