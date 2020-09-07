General News

Ask for momo when next govt sends you campaign messages - Franklin Cudjoe to Ghanaians

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has entreated Ghanaians to ask government for mobile money when they receive campaign messages on their mobile phones.

He stated that he will charge the government an amount of GH¢50,000 for receiving those unwelcomed messages.



His comments come after some Ghanaians displayed some campaign messages they received from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) days ago on social media.



Making this sarcastic statement in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the social commentator said “Fellow Ghanaians, chill. Pls, let's just ask the govt to send momo next time they send you unsolicited campaign messages. My number costs GH¢50,000 per message! If I don’t get that momo, anytime the message comes? I will hand over the entire govt to Lolobi gods and I will not be responsible for the consequences. This message has been inspired and endorsed by JayJay D Segbefia”.



All the text messages these individuals received was with the theme, “4MOREYEARS”, a strategy the NPP has implored to get their campaign messages to the masses for the December polls.



The latest text message read; “The NPP inherited a broken economy with collapsing financial institutions and a financial sector riddled with corruption. After JM and his NDC had messed up our country. After JM and his NDC had messed up our country, the NPP came in and cleaned up, restored trust and paid back the people’s hard earned savings. If you can’t trust a man with your money – why would you trust him with your country? This December; vote Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP.”



Below is Franklin Cudjoe's Facebook post.





Below are some of the campaign messages Ghanaians received from the NPP.













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.