Asking Domelevo to proceed on leave not a dent on corruption fight – Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Hamid, the deputy campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party has said that the president’s decision to order the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo to proceed on leave is not a dent on their corruption fight.

The president was heavily criticised after he asked Domelevo to exhaust his 150-day accumulated leave period.



To some anti-corruption campaigners and Civil Society Organizations, the move by the president was a slap in the face of the fight against corruption.



But Mustapha Hamid believes that the government did no wrong with that move.



“I am not sure that if people are due for their leave period, and they are asked to proceed on leave, it is a dent on the fight against corruption. This has nothing to do with pushing back on corruption.”

Hamid also defended the government’s corruption record, insisting that it has shown more commitment to fighting corruption than it is given credit for.



The Zongo and Inner Cities Minister justified that the government has resourced the various anti-corruption agencies to fight graft in the country.



“The kinds of budgetary allocations that our government has made to these anti-corruption institutions are in three or four-folds what other governments have done. First of all, most of these anti-corruption institutions have complained about a lack of resources and supplying them with tools to work is a huge step in empowering them to do their work,” he added.