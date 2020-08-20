General News

Asogli State reacts to ‘misreporting’ of Togbe Afede's comments during Mahama’s visit

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli

The Asogli State Council in the Volta Region has said there are several instances of misreporting of the contents of the speech made by Togbe Afede XIV during a visit by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama to his palace.

“First, there was a report that Togbe Afede XIV said ‘the country for almost four years under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo has seen joblessness,’” the Council said in a press statement copied to GhanaWeb.



According to the Council, the revered chief only complained about poverty and joblessness in the country generally “but did not make any mention of, or reference to, President Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP government or any Political Party in his comment on poverty and joblessness.”



“Secondly, Togbe Afede XIV did speak about the recent deployment of soldiers and other security personnel in various parts of the Volta Region,” the Council added.

The Asogli Council has therefore advised the media to circumspect in their reports and strive to report only the truth.



