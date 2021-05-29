Asokwa: Fire razes down wooden structures

Sat, 29 May 2021 Source: classfmonline.com
Fire has destroyed an auto electrical shop, drinking bar and some other structures at Asokwa opposite the police station in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region.
The inferno reportedly started from one of the wooden structures and spread to others on Friday, 28 May 2021, around 7:00 pm
It was extinguished by the Firefighters from the Regional Fire Service headquarters at Atonsu Kyerapatre.
Properties amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis were lost to the blaze.
No casualties were recorded.
Source: classfmonline.com
