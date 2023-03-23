Assembly member at Kasoa files nomination as parliamentary candidate

NDC flag

Source: GNA

Dina Tetteh, Assembly member for Adam Nana Electoral Area in the Awutu- Senya-East Constituency has filed her nomination to contest for the Parliamentary primaries on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Director of Elections, Abubakar Muntari received the documents on behalf of the Party.



Addressing the gathering, Diana Tetteh, said Kasoa needed a change because development had stalled under the New Patriotic Party government after it took over from the NDC in 2017.



The NDC in Awutu Senya East had been an orphan constituency after it was carved out of the Awutu Senya District in 2012.



The two-term assembly member appealed to the delegates to support her Parliamentary campaign to win the seat for the NDC.



According to her, the NDC needed a candidate that had been able to touch base with constituents and party faithful and understood the needs of the people at the local level.



“I have served the people, I have worked in the assembly for two terms, and I understand the grassroots, I understand the needs of this constituency and I am coming to help bring the needed development in the Awutu-Senya-East Constituency,” she assured.

She said although members of an assembly were not entitled to common funds for projects, she was able to lobby for development projects for the electoral area and the municipality in general in the areas of health, water, and sanitation, among others.



She mentioned that if given the nod as MP, she would improve the livelihoods of the people in the community and the delegates.



She added that she would prioritise the needs of the aged, the youths, women, and children.



“The NDC brought development to Kasoa even when it did not have representation in Parliament. Kasoa needs change, the development of Kasoa must continue from where it ended and so we need to rescue Kasoa and the country.



“Your support is possible to make Kasoa and Ghana work again,” she added.