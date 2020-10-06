Assembly members urged to lead the crusade for peace

Obuasi Assembly Members in a meeting

Mrs. Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, has charged assembly members in the area to play a leading role in ensuring peace and security before, during, and after the December elections.

She said maintaining the existing peace in the district is critical to consolidate the gains made in the transformation agenda currently going on in the area.



Mrs. Amissah made the call at the opening of a two-day general meeting of the Assembly at Tutuka.



She stressed on the need for political activists in the area to go by the approved social norms of respect for each other.



“Let us be guided by an approved diction and utterances as much as possible. We must set examples worthy of emulation for others to follow because we have one Obuasi east with one destiny and one beautiful Ghana", she emphasized.



The DCE said to help reduce domestic fire outbreaks, which had been frequent in the district in recent times, the assembly had directed the Information Services Department to launch an aggressive educational campaign to create awareness among the people on the negative impact of domestic fire outbreaks.

She appealed to the Assembly members to support the initiative by embarking on rigorous campaigns in their communities to help curb the menace.



Mrs. Amissah said with the combined efforts of health professionals, the security agencies, and the assembly, the coronavirus pandemic in the district had reduced drastically with no active case as of now.



The district recorded a total of 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 408 recoveries and eight deaths.



She appealed to the members to continue to educate their people on the need to strictly observe the safety protocols since they were the only means to avoid the further spread of the virus.



Mrs. Amissah said the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) had given out an amount of GH? 190,200.00 to 15 businesses in the district to acquire machines and equipment to expand their businesses.