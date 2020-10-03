Assemblyman’s question to Deputy Speaker of Parliament earns him serious beatings

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu

Some Assembly Members of the Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday attacked one of their colleagues during the Assembly’s sitting for questioning Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area who doubles as First Deputy Speaker.

Katakyie Kwame Opoku, the victim, asked whether the MP will try as much as possible to consistently attend assembly meetings even after the 2020 elections.



His question follows dissatisfaction by some members who say Mr Osei Owusu is fond of skipping Assembly meetings.



According to Mr. Katakyie Kwame Opoku, the MP ever since he assumed office, joined assembly meetings just once, hence the need to seek assurance from him.

“After listening to him, I suggested to him that, since people listen and accept his words in the constituency, and looking at the fact that there have been many clashes between his supporters and that of Lawyer Amofa, an independent parliamentary candidate, I suggest when you get the platform, you should condemn those attacks to prevent any future occurrence. This is because your language has always been about blame games; meaning your people would react violently to issues by other people”, Assembly Member of Bekwai Dadease, Katakyie Kwame Opoku told Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Katakyie Kwame Opoku continued that because he wanted to make peace, he chased after the first Deputy Speaker who left after the attack only to be furiously attacked again.



He however admitted that, both the Presiding Member and Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu condemned the incident outright and apologised.