Assin Central delegates leave Kennedy Agyapong to declare support for Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L), MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong (R)

In a surprising development, a significant number of delegates from the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have thrown their support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's preferred flagbearer for the upcoming National Delegates Conference.

This endorsement comes in the face of controversial statements made by the Member of Parliament of the area, Ken Agyapong, who had threatened to disrupt the region if Bawumia emerged victorious.



In a news report by dailyguidenetwork.com, the endorsing delegates, including polling station chairmen and party executives, have pointed to Dr. Bawumia's impeccable track record and his influential role in the Akufo-Addo-led administration as their main reasons for supporting him.



Additionally, the delegates are optimistic about Dr. Bawumia's commitment to making substantial appointments from each constituency, which they believe will directly benefit party members and executives like themselves.



The Chairman at the Wurakese DA Polling station, Raphael Acquah, stated, “Among the four aspirants for the flagbearer position, the one I think is best fit to win power for the NPP in 2024 is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This is because if we look at the major achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration, they have become possible because of the support he has enjoyed from Dr Bawumia as his vice.



“That is why my people and I have met here and have thrown our support fully behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We are confident that when he wins the primaries, he will definitely win the presidential election in 2024 for the NPP,” he is quoted to have said.

The vice president beat Mr Agyepong to second position during the super delegates conference compelling him to issue the threat to avoid embarrassment for the second time.



Political observers and community leaders in the Central Region have strongly condemned Agyapong’s remarks, labelling them as highly inappropriate and a violation of democratic principles.



The upcoming National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, will be a decisive moment for the NPP as it determines flagbearer of the party.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AW

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



