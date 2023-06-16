Assin North By-election: Gyakye Quayson will be trashed by NPP’s candidate- Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Salam Mustapha has predicted a resounding win for the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Opoku.

“The presence of Charles Opoku has scared the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), most especially Gyakye Quayson, simply because NDC know very well that between the two candidates, Gyakye Quayson doesn’t stand a dog’s chance and that he (Gyakye Quayson) will be trashed into pieces by Charles Opoku” he declared.



Salam Mustapha, widely known as SM made this prediction in an interview with MyNewsGh.com’s Hajia Asana Gordon at Assin Akonfudi in the Central Region during Charles Opoku’s visitation’ to Assin North Traditional Council to officially announce his candidature to the chiefs.



Some bigwigs of the NPP, including the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, Volta Regional Chairman of NPP, Makafui Woanyah, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) as well as the Central Regional Executives of the party among others were on the ground campaigning for Charles Opoku.



Salam Mustapha revealed that “everywhere I have been to as National Youth Organizer and In-Charge of youth mobilization for this by-election, the campaign we are doing and some of the communities we have toured, it is amazing to know that the people of Assin North felt deceived by the greedy Gyakye Quayson…”



“This is someone who is wasting everybody’s time here and that is why we are all standing here campaigning in the sun to try to get a good representative for the people of Assin North constituency,” he asserted.



He challenged Gyakye Quayson to render an unqualified apology to the people of Assin North and Ghanaians in general for deceiving them.

“NDC is the most dishonest party in this country because if they tell you to look up look down; that’s actually what they mean” Salam Mustapha maintained.



On his part, the National Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye said that Gyakye Quayson should blame his own party, the NDC, for the exposure of his dual citizenship since NPP has had no hand in his removal from Parliament.



He urged the chiefs and people of Assin North constituency not to allow themselves to be deceived again by Gyakye Quayson with the claim that the NPP wants a majority in Parliament to enable them to block the Anti-Gay bill.



Nana B also appealed to the people of Assin North constituency to consider Charles Opoku’s massive initiatives including free skills training, registration of people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, paying of hospital bills for the aged, releasing of free lands for the construction of District Assembly building and vote for massively for him to bring more developmental projects to Assin North Constituency.



The Assin North constituency by-election contest follows a Supreme Court ruling on May 17, this year, that Quayson’s election as Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North in 2020 was unconstitutional and an order to Parliament to expunge his name from its records as a member of the house.