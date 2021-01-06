Assin-North: Court grants injunction against NDC MP-elect

James Gyakye Quayson, NDC MP-elect for Assin North

The NDC Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has been injuncted from being sworn in as an MP.

This means that the NDC will lose one MP as the country’s parliament prepares to transition to the 8th parliament.



The court injunction makes the National Democratic Congress(NDC) able to swear in 136 MPs-elect as against New Patriotic Party(NPP)'s 137.



James Gyakye Quayson will not be able to join the NDC side to vote for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



This development comes at a time when the two dominant political parties in Ghana are claiming majority status in the next parliament.



The NDC MP-elect for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson was sued allegedly for holding Canadian citizenship.

According to the petitioner, Mr Quayson owes allegiance to both Ghana and Canada which contravenes the provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Mr Quayson had dismissed the claim when it was earlier brought up by the New Patriotic Party.



However, the complainant said the MP-elect still held on to Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.



The Cape Coast High court has ruled that James Gyakye Quayson cannot hold himself as the MP-elect for the constituency.