Assin North: Effect the change you’ve always cried for – Former NPP MP campaigns for Charles Opoku

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, Hon Abena Durowaa Mensah

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, Hon. Abena Durowaa Mensah, has urged residents of Assin North to take advantage of the impending by-election to effect the change they have yearned for since January 7, 2021.

Addressing residents of the area, she noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku is well placed to continue from where she left off, appealing to them to lend him massive support as was done to her and Kennedy Agyapong.



According to her, she has been inundated with calls from constituents over the inactivity of their lawmaker, who is not forthcoming with the needed development, as was witnessed and her and Kennedy Agyapong.



“We will be voting next week, which is the 27th of June. I have a simple message for you all: extend the love shown to me and Kennedy Agyapong to the party’s candidate in the by-election. I trust you because you keep your promises. If you vote for us to take back our seats, it is all about development, isn’t that the case? I am tired of continually hearing from people that because I am not there, things are lagging behind. Abena, because you are not there, things are at a standstill. This is the opportunity to make the change through Charles Opoku and continue from where I left off,” she disclosed.

Hon. Abena Durowaa Mensah observed that it is only with the residents’ mandate in Charles Opoku that they will see the needed development under their MP.



“I am pleading with you to mandate us again to do more than we have done for you already,” she appealed.