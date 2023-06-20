2
Menu
News

Assin North: Effect the change you’ve always cried for – Former NPP MP campaigns for Charles Opoku

Abena Durowaa.png Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, Hon Abena Durowaa Mensah

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, Hon. Abena Durowaa Mensah, has urged residents of Assin North to take advantage of the impending by-election to effect the change they have yearned for since January 7, 2021.

Addressing residents of the area, she noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku is well placed to continue from where she left off, appealing to them to lend him massive support as was done to her and Kennedy Agyapong.

According to her, she has been inundated with calls from constituents over the inactivity of their lawmaker, who is not forthcoming with the needed development, as was witnessed and her and Kennedy Agyapong.

“We will be voting next week, which is the 27th of June. I have a simple message for you all: extend the love shown to me and Kennedy Agyapong to the party’s candidate in the by-election. I trust you because you keep your promises. If you vote for us to take back our seats, it is all about development, isn’t that the case? I am tired of continually hearing from people that because I am not there, things are lagging behind. Abena, because you are not there, things are at a standstill. This is the opportunity to make the change through Charles Opoku and continue from where I left off,” she disclosed.

Hon. Abena Durowaa Mensah observed that it is only with the residents’ mandate in Charles Opoku that they will see the needed development under their MP.

“I am pleading with you to mandate us again to do more than we have done for you already,” she appealed.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Related Articles: