Assin North: NDC operative commends police administration for sound security ahead of by-election

NDC operative, James Agbey

An operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who has participated in by-elections at Cheroponi, Akwatia, Odododiodioo, and Ayawaso West Wuogon, James Agbey, has commended the Ghana Police Service for a good job done thus far at the Assin-North Constituency.

In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, Agbey congratulated the Inspector General of Police and the entire police administration for ensuring sound and safe security ahead of the by-election set to take place on June 27, 2023.



“Given the score of challenges for policing during by-elections, I was expecting the usual grossly indisciplined nature of policing, but having been on the grounds in Assin-North over the last week, I am more than impressed with the police presence and their related activities,“ he noted.



“Not only are there more police officers on the grounds, but the workforce is more diverse than they have ever been and very professional in their operations. So far, there has not been any stark failings when it comes to their day-to-day operational performance,” Agbey added.



He further called on the police deployment at Assin-North to exhibit fairness and candour in their handling of operations regarding the by-election.



“The public want to see courageous and upstanding public servants in whom they can have pride and can trust, and the police must live up to expectation tomorrow,” Agbey expressed.

Read the full statement below



NDC Operative congratulate Police for a good job at Assin-North



And it does appear that Assin-North stands out as a significant event for policing.



At thus juncture, it is only fair and proper to give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar.



As a longstanding Operative, the police administration have my heartfelt admiration, and I pay tribute to the officials and police officers who are on the grounds at Assin-North, ensuring peace and stability.



While it is right today that we all pause and reflect on the tremendous success of the police operations at Assin-North so far, this is not the end. I expert the police deployment in Assin-North to exhibit fairness and candour in their handling of tomorrow's operations regarding the by-election.

The public want to see courageous and upstanding public servants in whom they can have pride and can trust, and the police must live up to expectation tomorrow.



James Agbey



NDC OPERATIVE



