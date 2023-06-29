Assin North: When are you going to jail Quayson for another by-election - Residents ask Chief Justice

Assin North residents mocking the NPP and Charles Opoku after the by-election results were declared

Some residents of the Assin North Constituency are asking the Chief Justice of Ghana when their newly elected Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, would be jailed for them to have another by-election.

According to the residents, they want another by-election as soon as possible because they have come to the realisation that it is only through by-elections that their communities can get some development.



The residents, who were mocking the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the by-election, Charles Opoku, said they got between GH¢100 and GH¢400 from the NPP but they voted against the party; adding that they are sure that if there should be another by-election the goodies they got would increase.



“We want development not just money for one day. We are not fools to vote for you because of GH¢200. We took the money but we voted against him (Charles Opoku),” one woman said.



“For me, my issue is only one, what I need is the chief justice’s number. So that I can call her and ask when she is going to jail Gyakye Quayson. After she jails him then we can have another by-election.



“This time around we are going to get the government to construct a stadium for us. This is the only issue I have,” a male resident of Assin North said.



About the Assin North election:

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



Watch the comments made by the Assin North residents in the video below:





IB/WA